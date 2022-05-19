Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North York man’s arrest leads to Guelph’s largest fentanyl bust: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 11:23 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Authorities say a North York man has been arrested in connection with the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the Guelph Police Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

It’s the biggest fentanyl seizure in Guelph police’s history.

Police said a seven-month investigation, which began in early 2021, has resulted in the seizure of more than 100,000 doses of fentanyl and four guns.

Several individuals were arrested last fall and others identified as persons of interest as the investigation continued.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. couple charged with trafficking fentanyl, police say

On Tuesday, police say officers from another police service notified local authorities that they arrested a man in connection with the bust in the Greater Toronto Area.

Trending Stories

The 26-year-old man from the North York area of Toronto was charged with drug offences and then transported to Guelph.

Read more: Cutting off a car in front of Guelph police leads them to $2,800 in cocaine

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagDrug Bust tagGuelph crime tagFentanyl seizure tagDrugs and Weapons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers