North York man’s arrest leads to Guelph’s largest fentanyl bust: police

It’s the biggest fentanyl seizure in Guelph police’s history.

Police said a seven-month investigation, which began in early 2021, has resulted in the seizure of more than 100,000 doses of fentanyl and four guns.

Several individuals were arrested last fall and others identified as persons of interest as the investigation continued.

On Tuesday, police say officers from another police service notified local authorities that they arrested a man in connection with the bust in the Greater Toronto Area.

The 26-year-old man from the North York area of Toronto was charged with drug offences and then transported to Guelph.

He has been charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.