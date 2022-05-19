Menu

Canada

Supreme court won’t hear ex-OPP deputy commissioner’s appeal over lawsuit against Doug Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 10:39 am
Doug Ford makes a campaign stop in North York, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Doug Ford makes a campaign stop in North York, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from a former high-ranking Ontario Provincial Police officer over his bid to sue Premier Doug Ford for defamation.

Former OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair launched a $5-million suit in 2019, alleging the premier smeared his reputation for political gain by suggesting the officer had violated the Police Services Act.

Blair had asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate the appointment of Ron Taverner, a longtime friend of the premier, as OPP commissioner, raising concerns about political interference.

Read more: Court dismisses defamation lawsuit against Doug Ford filed by ex OPP deputy commissioner

At the time, Blair served as interim commissioner and had been in the running for the permanent position.

Ford’s lawyers argued the premier’s statements on the matter were fair comment, and an Ontario Superior Court judge dismissed the claim — a decision upheld by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Ultimately, Thomas Carrique, then the deputy chief for York Regional Police, was appointed OPP commissioner.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for declining to hear Blair’s appeal.

Click to play video: 'Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence' Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence
Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence – Sep 13, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
