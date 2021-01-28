Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Court dismisses defamation lawsuit against Doug Ford filed by ex OPP deputy commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 1:37 pm
Click to play video 'Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence' Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence
WATCH ABOVE: Former Interim OPP Commissioner breaks his silence. Mark Carcasole reports – Sep 13, 2019

An Ontario court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a former high-ranking provincial police officer against Premier Doug Ford.

Former OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair launched a $5-million suit in 2019, alleging the premier smeared his reputation for political gain by saying the officer had violated the Police Services Act.

Blair had asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate the appointment of Ron Taverner, a long-time friend of the premier, as OPP commissioner, raising concerns about political interference.

Read more: Fired OPP deputy commissioner launches wrongful dismissal suit against Ford government

Ford’s lawyers argued the premier’s statements on the matter were fair comment, and called for the legal action to be thrown out under anti-SLAPP legislation.

Trending Stories

In a ruling released last month, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found the suit isn’t exactly a SLAPP — strategic litigation against public participation — case, which typically refers to powerful entities seeking to silence more vulnerable opponents.

Story continues below advertisement

But the judge noted the analysis applies because Ford’s comments related to a matter of public interest, and ruled to dismiss the claim.

Blair also filed a $15 million lawsuit alleging wrongful dismissal, and that case is expected to proceed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOPPOntario Provincial PoliceOntario courtDefamationRon TavernerBrad BlairDefamation lawsuitOPP deputy commisionerSLAPPstrategic litigation against public participation
Flyers
More weekly flyers