Lightspeed reports US$114.5M Q4 loss, revenue up from year ago

Send this page to someone via email

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$114.5 million compared with a loss of $42 million in the same quarter last year.

The point-of-sale technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 34 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year totalled US$146.6 million, up from US$82.4 million a year ago.

Read more: Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it lost 15 cents per diluted share in the quarter compared with a loss of 10 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

In its outlook for its 2023 financial year, Lightspeed says it expects revenue of US$740 million to US$760 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of its 2023 financial year is expected to be between US$165 million and US$170 million.