Economy

Lightspeed reports US$114.5M Q4 loss, revenue up from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 9:49 am
The Lightspeed POS Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Lightspeed POS Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Lightspeed/Handout/The Canadian Press

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$114.5 million compared with a loss of $42 million in the same quarter last year.

The point-of-sale technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 34 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year totalled US$146.6 million, up from US$82.4 million a year ago.

Read more: Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it lost 15 cents per diluted share in the quarter compared with a loss of 10 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook for its 2023 financial year, Lightspeed says it expects revenue of US$740 million to US$760 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of its 2023 financial year is expected to be between US$165 million and US$170 million.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
