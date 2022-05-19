Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,207 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau grilled on airport delays as COVID-19 rules remain' Trudeau grilled on airport delays as COVID-19 rules remain
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau grilled on airport delays as COVID-19 rules remain.

Ontario is reporting 1,207 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 168 in intensive care.

This is down by 41 for hospitalizations but an increase of five for ICUs since the previous day. Last Thursday, there were 1,451 hospitalizations with 175 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 61 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 38 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: U.S. confirms monkeypox case in man who recently travelled to Canada

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,565 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,291,814.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,122 from the previous day as 23 new virus-related deaths were added. This includes three deaths that were added to the total following data cleanup

There are a total of 1,261,782 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,204 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.9 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.5 per cent with 35.9 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 25,175 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,462 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,724 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 9.6 per cent, down from 10.7 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid numbers tagontario covid hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers