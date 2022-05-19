Teen dies after scooter collides with truck in Drummondville

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager died after a collision between his scooter and a pickup truck in Drummondville.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening on Robert-Bernard Street.

Initial reports say the collision occurred at a traffic light while a pick-up truck was travelling on René-Lévesque Boulevard toward Highway 20 and the teen was travelling on Robert-Lévesque eastbound.

The teen was reportedly ejected from the scooter. He was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead during the night.

An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

Thursday morning, the SQ was unable to confirm which vehicle had blocked the passage of the other.

The teenager’s age was not specified.