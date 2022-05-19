Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Teen dies after scooter collides with truck in Drummondville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 9:53 am
A teenager has died after a collision between his scooter and a pickup truck on Wednesday evening in Drummondville. View image in full screen
A teenager has died after a collision between his scooter and a pickup truck on Wednesday evening in Drummondville. TVA

A teenager died after a collision between his scooter and a pickup truck in Drummondville.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening on Robert-Bernard Street.

READ MORE: Montreal family wants Quebec to toughen up on drunk driving on 5th anniversary of daughter’s death

Initial reports say the collision occurred at a traffic light while a pick-up truck was travelling on René-Lévesque Boulevard toward Highway 20 and the teen was travelling on Robert-Lévesque eastbound.

Trending Stories

The teen was reportedly ejected from the scooter. He was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead during the night.

An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

READ MORE: Montreal man charged with firearm offences after investigation into drive-by shootings

Thursday morning, the SQ was unable to confirm which vehicle had blocked the passage of the other.

Story continues below advertisement

The teenager’s age was not specified.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Police tagCrash tagDeath tagaccident tagSQ tagTeen tagScooter tagDrummondville tagtruck emergency tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers