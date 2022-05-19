Menu

Sports

Spirits high in Lethbridge as Battle of Alberta kicks off

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 12:23 am
Click to play video: 'Spirits high in Lethbridge as Battle of Alberta kicks off' Spirits high in Lethbridge as Battle of Alberta kicks off
The puck has dropped on the second round of the playoff series between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Hockey fans congregating across Lethbridge Wednesday night, taking in the first Battle of Alberta playoff matchup in 31 years. That includes The Canadian Brewhouse, where Erik Bay stopped to gauge fans’ excitement levels.

For more than three decades, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have avoided their provincial neighbours in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Now, the two teams’ paths to the Western Conference final will go through each other, and fans are ready for the series.

“I’m really excited,” said Flames fan Marla Medicine Shield.

“Excitement’s just through the roof,” Luke Kazakawich added. “I’ve been a lifelong Oilers fan… so spirits are high.”

Click to play video: 'Divided households ready for Battle of Alberta: ‘We’re not going to like each other the next few weeks’' Divided households ready for Battle of Alberta: ‘We’re not going to like each other the next few weeks’
Divided households ready for Battle of Alberta: ‘We’re not going to like each other the next few weeks’

“I’m pumped,” said fellow Oilers fan Kynan Veenendaal.

These Lifelong fans are finally getting a chance to watch their first postseason Battle of Alberta, and that’s fueling the enthusiasm while also causing some anxiety.

Read more: Remember when? Battle of Alberta set for Wednesday after 31-year hiatus

“It’s going to be stressful,” Kazakawich said. “From a fan perspective, I’m not going to be sleeping for the next few weeks.”

Kazakawich is joined by many others in Lethbridge. Supporters clad in red and yellow are sitting next to those wearing blue and orange, keeping the city’s bars and restaurants busy.

“After 31 years, it feels fantastic. Just kind of building up,” Lethbridge restaurant owner Tyler Harvey said.

Business owners are anticipating the Battle of Alberta excitement will create an economic boost.

“The restaurant and hospitality industry really took a big beating,” Harvey said. “It’s really nice to have this kind of event.

“Battle of Alberta is what everyone needs here to make a little bit of extra money, get everyone out of the house and having some fun again.”

A divided province coming together to watch an on-ice battle.

