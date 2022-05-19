Spirits high in Lethbridge as Battle of Alberta kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

For more than three decades, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have avoided their provincial neighbours in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Now, the two teams’ paths to the Western Conference final will go through each other, and fans are ready for the series.

“I’m really excited,” said Flames fan Marla Medicine Shield.

“Excitement’s just through the roof,” Luke Kazakawich added. “I’ve been a lifelong Oilers fan… so spirits are high.”

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this one. Too long.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've been waiting a long time for this one. Too long."

“I’m pumped,” said fellow Oilers fan Kynan Veenendaal.

These Lifelong fans are finally getting a chance to watch their first postseason Battle of Alberta, and that’s fueling the enthusiasm while also causing some anxiety.

“It’s going to be stressful,” Kazakawich said. “From a fan perspective, I’m not going to be sleeping for the next few weeks.”

Kazakawich is joined by many others in Lethbridge. Supporters clad in red and yellow are sitting next to those wearing blue and orange, keeping the city’s bars and restaurants busy.

“After 31 years, it feels fantastic. Just kind of building up,” Lethbridge restaurant owner Tyler Harvey said.

Business owners are anticipating the Battle of Alberta excitement will create an economic boost.

“The restaurant and hospitality industry really took a big beating,” Harvey said. “It’s really nice to have this kind of event.

“Battle of Alberta is what everyone needs here to make a little bit of extra money, get everyone out of the house and having some fun again.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Battle of Alberta is what everyone needs here to make a little bit of extra money, get everyone out of the house and having some fun again."

A divided province coming together to watch an on-ice battle.