Mississauga MP set to resign seat in parliament to join United Nations

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga Liberal MP has announced he will move on from federal politics to take a job with the United Nations.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mississauga—Lakeshore MP Sven Spengemann said he will begin his new role with the United Nations on May 28, 2022. He said he would have more details about his new job “in due course.”

Spengemann worked for the United Nations in Iraq before entering federal politics.

Spengemann was first elected in 2015 when the Liberal Party of Canada swept through Mississauga in a red wave that helped land Justin Trudeau the position of Prime Minister. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau and our community for the opportunity to have served as the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Lakeshore since 2015,” the outgoing MP said in a tweet.

View image in full screen Sven Spengemann (second left) waits for the start of the Standing Committee on National Defence, Sherry on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The MP’s departure will trigger a by-election.

Global News contacted Spengemann and the Prime Minister’s Office but did not immediately hear back.

Spengemann chairs the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. He sits on various other committees, including the Liaison Committee and National Defence Committee.

“I embark on this challenge with a full heart, sustained by love and friendships,” Spengemann’s statement said.

I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau and our community for the opportunity to have served as the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Lakeshore since 2015. Earlier this week, I accepted an offer to once again serve with the United Nations, effective 28 May. Statement: pic.twitter.com/gfHtVGWlY8 — Sven Spengemann (@SvenTrueNorth) May 18, 2022

Advertisement