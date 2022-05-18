SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 wave has peaked: independent report

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:22 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

British Columbia appears to be past the peak of its second Omicron variant-driven wave of COVID-19, according to a new report.

The data, released Wednesday by the independent B.C. COVID-19 modelling group, based its conclusion on confirmed cases among people over the age of 70, hospitalization data and wastewater monitoring.

“While the second Omicron wave appears to be peaking at a lower level than the first Omicron wave (BA.1 driven), hospital occupancy and cases are still higher than any previous time in the pandemic, prior to Omicron,” the report states.

Read more: COVID-19: After brief dip, cases in B.C. hospital climb again

“In the models, the smaller peaks are due to natural immunity from Omicron infections and enhanced vaccination immunity from boosters.”

Story continues below advertisement

Omicron variant BA.2 currently accounts for 98 per cent of cases in the province, according to the report.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 hospitalizations high but stable in B.C.' COVID-19 hospitalizations high but stable in B.C.
COVID-19 hospitalizations high but stable in B.C.

The report notes that cases among those aged 70 and older have begun to decline, though not significantly. The age group is used in place of the general population because access to PCR testing has been curtailed among younger age groups.

Trending Stories

The report states hospital admissions have began dropping in May, and are expected to continue to decline through June. The model projects the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital to fall below 400 by mid-June.

However, with 596 people in hospital as of B.C.’s last weekly report, hospitalizations continue to significantly exceed the peak recorded in any pre-Omicron wave of 515 on April 28, 2021.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the independent group’s reflected what provincial health officials were seeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing stability, I think especially in terms of hospitalizations, but stability at a level that is relatively high, and that we have to continue, people have t continue to take care,” he said.

“Continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces, where they’re seeing people they haven’t seen before, because we have highly transmissive variants of concern.”

Read more: It’s unclear whether everyone will need 4th COVID shot, B.C.’s top doctor says

Wednesday’s report also made use of serology data from the Canadian Blood Services and the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force. It estimated that the number of actual infections during the Omicron waves is actually about three times as many infections as reported cases.

Using the same data, it projects that about one in four British Columbians has been infected with the Omicron variant to date.

B.C. is scheduled to release its next weekly COVID-19 data on Thursday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers