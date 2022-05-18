RCMP set to ramp up patrols this holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It’s officially Canada Road Safety Week — just in time for the long weekend.

The national campaign, which runs from May 17 until May 23, is aimed at making Alberta’s roadways safer by urging drivers to think before getting behind the wheel.

“We’re asking Albertans to obey the law and to put themselves and their families first by wearing their seatbelt, obeying the traffic laws for speed limits, driving sober, and leaving the phone alone,” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull with the RCMP.

The RCMP says they are already prepared to step up patrols along Alberta’s road ways for what police are calling one of their busiest four-day weekends of the year.

Officers will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and occupant restraints.

“It’s the first weekend of summer. Everybody’s been cooped up all winter long, it been a long winter, a long winter with the health restrictions and COVID and everything else like that,” says Sgt. Turnbull.

During the last year’s May long weekend, officers issued more than 2,300 tickets, while 101 drivers accused of impaired driving were removed from Alberta roads.

The RCMP gave Global News an opportunity to accompany them on a ride-along in Airdrie, just north of Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. During the ride-along, Sgt. Turnbull pulled over a semi-truck driver who was accused of using their phone while behind the wheel.

“Two-hand holding, two-thumb typing, on the black smart phone,” said Sgt. Turnbull.

“When stopped, the driver advised he was changing the music, the music from the phone. It’s scary. Distracted driving in a big commercial vehicle like that is scary,” he concluded.

The driver now faces a $300 fine for distracted driving along with three demerit points.