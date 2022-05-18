Police release photos of mail-stealing suspects in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a pair of suspects involved in two break-ins and mail theft incidents in March.

According to the Mounties, they broke into two residential complexes in the 7200-block of Collier Street on March 21 around 2:30 p.m.

They pried open the main panel of the mailboxes and stole all the mail inside, police said in a Wednesday news release.

“This type of crime affects everyone in our community,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “Please have a look at these photos and contact our investigators if you recognize either of the suspects.”

Security camera images show both suspects wearing black jackets with hoods. One carried a black backpack and the other carried a black and blue backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify them or has information about this incident to contact the detachment at 604-646-9999. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:45 Surveillance video released of brazen mail thefts in Burnaby Surveillance video released of brazen mail thefts in Burnaby – Jan 11, 2019