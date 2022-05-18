Police release photos of mail-stealing suspects in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a pair of suspects involved in two break-ins and mail theft incidents in March.
According to the Mounties, they broke into two residential complexes in the 7200-block of Collier Street on March 21 around 2:30 p.m.
They pried open the main panel of the mailboxes and stole all the mail inside, police said in a Wednesday news release.
“This type of crime affects everyone in our community,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “Please have a look at these photos and contact our investigators if you recognize either of the suspects.”
Security camera images show both suspects wearing black jackets with hoods. One carried a black backpack and the other carried a black and blue backpack.
Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify them or has information about this incident to contact the detachment at 604-646-9999. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
