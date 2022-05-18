Hiker saved by boat, helicopter from Naramata

Send this page to someone via email

Two hikers found themselves stranded Tuesday on the east side of Okanagan Lake near Chute Lake Lodge, after one was injured.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said that it was a challenging rescue due to the difficult terrain and the nature of the injury.

COSAR sent in a ground team of 12 members as well as a medical team in a helicopter and after a short search. The duo was ultimately located by RCMP and transferred down to the lake.

“Because of the large amount of deadfall it was decided to use a boat from Chute Lake Lodge to transport her to the western shore,” COSAR said in a press release. “She was then loaded into the helicopter and eventually transported to the BC ambulance service.”

Search manager Duane Tresnich said John Graham Helicopters, Chute Lake Lodge and the RCMP helped in the process.

He also wanted to remind outdoor enthusiasts to visit adventuresmart.ca and practice the 3 Ts, which are trip planning, taking the essentials and training.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 25 COSAR rescues. In 2021 COSAR had its busiest year, and was called to more than 100 calls. The previous year there were 84 searches.

That also was a record for the organization that’s been running since 1954.

