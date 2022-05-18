Truck crashes into restaurant in Mapleton, Ont. early Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say a pickup truck crashed into the side of a building in Mapleton on Wednesday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to a restaurant near Wellington Road 86 at Sideroad 15, about halfway between Elmira and Listowel, shortly before 7 a.m. The report indicated that the driver was trapped after the truck had hit the building.

OPP say the driver, a 41-year-old Palmerston resident, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were people in the building at the time of the crash, however, no injuries have been reported.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 1-888-310-1122.