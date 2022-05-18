Menu

Crime

Truck crashes into restaurant in Mapleton, Ont. early Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 12:25 pm
Police say people were in the restaurant at the time of the incident. View image in full screen
Police say people were in the restaurant at the time of the incident. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say a pickup truck crashed into the side of a building in Mapleton on Wednesday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to a restaurant near Wellington Road 86 at Sideroad 15, about halfway between Elmira and Listowel, shortly before 7 a.m. The report indicated that the driver was trapped after the truck had hit the building.

Read more: Bomb squad responds to suspicious package left at Wellington County home: OPP

OPP say the driver, a 41-year-old Palmerston resident, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were people in the building at the time of the crash, however, no injuries have been reported.

Read more: 18-year-old charged with child sexual assault offences: Wellington County OPP

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 1-888-310-1122.

