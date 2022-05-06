Bomb squad responds to suspicious package left at Wellington County home: OPP

Wellington County OPP say its bomb squad responded to a suspicious package that had been left outside a home on Thursday night.
In a news release, police said the call just after 11 p.m. came in as a mischief complaint at an address on Concession Road 9 in the Township of Wellington North.
“It was reported an object was thrown through a window and a suspicious package was left outside the home,” OPP said.
“Officers responded and secured the area. The explosive disposal unit responded and determined that the package was inert and not a risk.”
Investigators are now trying to figure out the source of the package as well as a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
