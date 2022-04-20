18-year-old charged with child sexual assault offences: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with child sexual assault offences stemming from an investigation that dates back to last year in northern Wellington County.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the investigation began in February 2022 into allegations of sexual assaults in Mapleton Township and the Town of Minto.

“The sexual assaults were reported to have been committed in 2021 by a young person against multiple young persons,” OPP said. “The subject of the complaint was known to each victim.”

The Drayton man has not been identified but he’s been charged with four counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.

Police did not say if they believed there could be more victims. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

