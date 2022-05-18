Ontario NDP would bring in law to address Islamophobia, other hate if elected

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s New Democrats say they would bring in a law to fight Islamophobia and other sorts of hate if elected to form government on June 2.

Speaking to reporters in Kingston, Ont., NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says addressing racism and hate is a priority for people who have experienced hateful attacks based on their race, faith or any other part of their identities.

She says she is proud of her party’s work with the National Council of Canadian Muslims to bring forward legislation earlier this year to help address Islamophobia in Ontario.

That bill from the New Democrats was tabled in February but it was not passed before the election campaign began this month.

The NDP say that if elected, they’d re-introduce the bill that would establish a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents in Ontario.

It would also designate safe zones around houses of worship, prevent white supremacist groups from registering as societies and establish an anti-racism council that would provide input on government policies.