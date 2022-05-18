Menu

Canada

Frontenac County to receive new paramedic station after $3M project approved

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:16 am
Frontenac County is building a new paramedics station.

A new $3 million project in Frontenac County will see a new paramedic station built.

Preliminary work is underway for the new facility, which will be built on the existing Frontenac County Administration Campus on Battersea Road in Gelnburnie.

This will be the eighth paramedic station to serve Frontenac County and Kingston.

Read more: Kingston police confirm body was found at Charles Street house fire

“This new paramedic base is the next critical step in our long-term plan to ensure Frontenac Paramedics are fully equipped to serve residents of Frontenac County and Kingston as the need for service increases in the coming years,” Frontenac County Warden Denis Doyle said.

“Building the new station on the Frontenac County Campus will help maintain response times while saving taxpayers the costs associated with buying or leasing new land.”

“This new base is just one of the many steps we’re taking to ensure that Frontenac Paramedics is staffed and equipped to meet these realities. We appreciate the support of Frontenac County Council,” Frontenac Paramedics Chief Gale Chevalier said.

Kingston Paramedics Frontenac County Glenburnie Battersea Road new station

