Investigations

Kingston police confirm body was found at Charles Street house fire

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 7:11 pm
WATCH: Kingston police now say that a fire at a home on Charles Street last Tuesday, May 10th, claimed the life of one person.

Kingston police now say that a fire at a home on Charles Street last Tuesday, May 10th, claimed the life of one person.

According to police, a body was discovered inside the burned-out home and the police department is working with the coroner’s officer to identify the person.

Read more: Community rallies in support of family who lost home in Battersea Road fire

Fire crews arrived at the scene, between Montreal and Patrick streets at 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday morning and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Trending Stories

The flames also spread to the roof of the house next door.

Read more: House fire displaces two families in Kingston’s east-end

Kingston Fire is working with the Ontario fire marshal’s office to determine the cause of the blaze, which caused roughly $1 million in damage.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
