Kingston police confirm body was found at Charles Street house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police now say that a fire at a home on Charles Street last Tuesday, May 10th, claimed the life of one person.

According to police, a body was discovered inside the burned-out home and the police department is working with the coroner’s officer to identify the person.

Read more: Community rallies in support of family who lost home in Battersea Road fire

Fire crews arrived at the scene, between Montreal and Patrick streets at 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday morning and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The flames also spread to the roof of the house next door.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Fire is working with the Ontario fire marshal’s office to determine the cause of the blaze, which caused roughly $1 million in damage.