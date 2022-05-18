Edmonton police charge 24-year-old in November triple stabbing case

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged a man in connection with a triple stabbing that occurred in 2021.

The stabbing was reported Nov. 28, 2021, around 2:05 a.m., in the area of 81 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

Police allege two groups inside an establishment got into an altercation, which eventually continued outside.

During the altercation, police say a man pulled a knife and stabbed three people, then fled the scene. The three victims were taken by paramedics to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police charged David Xie, 24, with three counts of aggravated assault, along with obstructing justice and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

