Crime

2nd teenager charged in carjacking in Toronto’s northwest end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:09 am
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have arrested another teenager in connection with a carjacking in the city’s northwest end last week.

Police responded to a carjacking robbery on May 11 in the area of Millwick Drive and Islington Avenue.

The victim was standing outside of his Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot, police said. Three males approached him and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys.

Police said the keys were inside the Jeep and the armed suspect got into the vehicle and drove away. As he drove away, the Jeep struck a light pole in the parking lot and crashed as he turned onto the street, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 15-year-old boy charged after carjacking robbery in Toronto: police

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged at the time.

On Wednesday, police arrested another teenager, a 17-year-old boy. He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and disguising with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified due to his age.

— with files from Hannah Jackson

