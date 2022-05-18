London, Ont., police continue investigation into suspicious Ark Aid Mission fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through the Ark Aid Mission in London, Ont.

The fire broke out Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at the back entrance of the Dundas Street location, fire crews said.

Lyle Street was closed as crews battled the blaze, estimating the damage at $50,000.

No injuries were reported, and police have deemed the fire suspicious.

Ark Aid Mission confirmed the fire on its Facebook page, with officials thanking first responders for ensuring that no one got hurt.

“We are incredibly thankful for the first responders, particularly the fire fighters who attended and resolved the fire effectively with no injuries or people affected,” read the Facebook post.

Fire crews on scene of a working fire at Dundas & Lyle, quick work by crews, fire knocked down, ventilation in progress #ldnont pic.twitter.com/KR99UhlmLK — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 17, 2022

The Mission said the entire rear of the building, including the storage shed, stairwell, areas leading into the kitchen and the transitional apartment were all damaged.

While fire officials say the investigation has been left with London police, the Mission is looking for donations and is hopeful for a quick turnaround.

“At the Ark, we believe that from this discouraging situation good can still come from it,” concluded the Facebook post. “If you want to donate to support our work please do so!”

Anyone with information can contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.