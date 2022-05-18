Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police continue investigation into suspicious Ark Aid Mission fire

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:28 am
Ark Aid Mission fire View image in full screen
The back entrance of Ark Aid Mission on Dundas Street after a fire that broke out Tuesday evening on May 17, 2022. London Fire Department / Twitter

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through the Ark Aid Mission in London, Ont.

The fire broke out Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at the back entrance of the Dundas Street location, fire crews said.

Read more: Police investigate hate-related symbols, words scrawled on London, Ont. playground

Lyle Street was closed as crews battled the blaze, estimating the damage at $50,000.

No injuries were reported, and police have deemed the fire suspicious.

Ark Aid Mission confirmed the fire on its Facebook page, with officials thanking first responders for ensuring that no one got hurt.

“We are incredibly thankful for the first responders, particularly the fire fighters who attended and resolved the fire effectively with no injuries or people affected,” read the Facebook post.

The Mission said the entire rear of the building, including the storage shed, stairwell, areas leading into the kitchen and the transitional apartment were all damaged.

While fire officials say the investigation has been left with London police, the Mission is looking for donations and is hopeful for a quick turnaround.

“At the Ark, we believe that from this discouraging situation good can still come from it,” concluded the Facebook post. “If you want to donate to support our work please do so!”

Anyone with information can contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

