Police investigate hate-related symbols, words scrawled on London, Ont. playground

London Ont.’s police chief says he and the department are disheartened following the discovery of hateful images and words painted on playground equipment at a north-end park, calling the act “reprehensible.”

Police say they were contacted about the vandalism Tuesday morning at Stephens Farm Park, located at the corner of South Wenige Drive and Thistlewood Drive, just across the street from Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School.

At the scene, officers located hate-related symbols and words scrawled on the playground equipment, police said.

A police spokesperson would not describe what was painted on the playground equipment when asked during an interview. The graffiti was removed by the early afternoon.

“We can say that the damage consisted of hate-related symbols and words, and we’re not going to go into specifics as to what those symbols and words are,” said Cst. Sandasha Bough.

“We would like to thank members of the community who brought this to our attention,” said Chief Steve Williams in a statement.

“The London Police Service condemns all acts of hatred and violence toward any individuals or groups in our community. We will continue to thoroughly investigate all incidents of this nature, and apply charges as appropriate.”

Police say they have no information on a suspect and ask anyone with information to contact them.