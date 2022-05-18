‘Random’ break-in in northeast Calgary leaves suspect with minor injuries from police canine bite

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they believe to be a “random” break-in in northeast Calgary Tuesday which led to the suspect being bitten by a police canine.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News Tuesday evening that the break-in occurred at a home in the 100 block of 7 Street N.E., at around 8:30 p.m.

They said a woman broke in and started damaging the home while a female occupant was inside. CPS added that officers believe the suspect was suffering from drug-induced psychosis at the time of the incident.

Officers responded to the incident but police did not provide details about what led to the canine biting the suspect. Police said the suspect sustained minor injuries before being sedated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The female homeowner was uninjured, police said, adding they could not offer details on what if any charges the suspect could be facing.

Advertisement