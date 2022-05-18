Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Random’ break-in in northeast Calgary leaves suspect with minor injuries from police canine bite

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 12:40 am
Calgary Police said the break-in occurred at a home in the 100 block of 7 Street N.E., at around 8:30 p.m., on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Police said the break-in occurred at a home in the 100 block of 7 Street N.E., at around 8:30 p.m., on May 17, 2022. Global News

Police are investigating what they believe to be a “random” break-in in northeast Calgary Tuesday which led to the suspect being bitten by a police canine.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News Tuesday evening that the break-in occurred at a home in the 100 block of 7 Street N.E., at around 8:30 p.m.

They said a woman broke in and started damaging the home while a female occupant was inside. CPS added that officers believe the suspect was suffering from drug-induced psychosis at the time of the incident.

Trending Stories

Officers responded to the incident but police did not provide details about what led to the canine biting the suspect. Police said the suspect sustained minor injuries before being sedated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The female homeowner was uninjured, police said, adding they could not offer details on what if any charges the suspect could be facing.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary break-in tagCalgary break-in crime tagCalgary Break-in dog bite tagCalgary police dog bite tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers