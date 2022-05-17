Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Bill 96: Quebec premier says health care will remain the same for anglophones, immigrants

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Premier defends Bill 96, says access to health care won’t change for Anglos' Quebec Premier defends Bill 96, says access to health care won’t change for Anglos
WATCH: Quebec Premier François Legault says critics of Bill 96, the province’s language reform legislation, have it all wrong. The premier insists access to health care for Anglophones will remain the same once the bill is passed into law. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports.

Premier François Legault says critics of Bill 96 have it all wrong. He insists access to health care for anglophones will remain the same once the new language law is passed.

“I want to be very clear there’s no change at all in the actual situation of services given to anglophones and immigrants in our health-care system,” said Legault, speaking at a press conference in Laval on Tuesday.

Legault said despite concerns from the anglophone community, Bill 96 will not eliminate any access to services in English.

Read more: Continuing the fight against Quebec language law Bill 96

The premier is also facing criticism for a recent announcement stating he would not be participating in an English debate leading up to the fall election.

“French is the official language in Quebec,” said Legault. “I will participate in two debates. It doesn’t mean I’m not answering like I am doing right now to all anglophones’ questions. I will continue during the campaign.”

Anglo point man Christopher Skeete also defended the bill and reassured anglophones and allophones they will not be treated as second-class citizens.

“No one is trying to deny anyone health care, nobody is trying to remove any rights from anybody,” said Skeete, adding his government isn’t taking as hard an approach to language as critics may think.

“When you look at the PQ (Parti Québécois) proposition, theirs would have us basically destroy the English CEGEP network.”

Read more: Health-care and English-language rights advocates stress danger of Bill 96

Legault said his government’s plan for CEGEPs is much more reasonable.

“We already have two times more places in the anglophone colleges than the percentage of anglophones, so I think it’s fair,” said Legault.

Under Bill 96, CEGEP spots for non-anglophone students will be capped, forcing many francophone and allophone students out of the English system. Legault says it’s a matter of protecting French in Quebec. However, he admitted more English should be taught in the French schools and vice versa.

