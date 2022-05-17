Menu

Canada

Research group says whales that turned up in Montreal haven’t been seen since Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says' Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says
WATCH: Montreal's latest wayward whale has a new companion in the waters of the St. Lawrence River. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the uncommon visit has led to mounting concern for the animals' wellbeing.

A marine mammal research group is reporting that the two minke whales spotted near Montreal last week haven’t been seen for more than 48 hours.

Robert Michaud of the group Réseau québecois d’urgences pour les mammifères marins said Tuesday one of the whales was last observed on Sunday morning about 25 kilometres downstream from Montreal’s Old Port.

Read more: Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says

The first minke whale was initially spotted on May 8 and was later joined by a second whale on May 11, both straying about 450 kilometres upstream of their usual range.

Michaud says a team of volunteers is still deployed to look out for the whales, hoping the animals will head back downstream to Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park, which is home to hundreds of marine species.

Read more: Why saving the wayward Montreal minke whale isn’t easy

He said he would be surprised to find the whales still alive in a week if they remained in the Montreal area of the St. Lawrence River, as its fresh water is too hostile for minke whales.

Michaud said one of the whales has a curved spine that is very recognizable.

Click to play video: 'Humpback whale’s death in Montreal last summer remains a mystery' Humpback whale’s death in Montreal last summer remains a mystery
© 2022 The Canadian Press
