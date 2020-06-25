Environment June 25 2020 1:49pm 01:58 Bearded seal makes its way to Laval marina Just weeks after a humpback whale briefly captured the hearts and minds of Montrealers, video on social media has shown a bearded seal spotted at a Laval marina. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. First a whale, now a bearded seal spotted in Laval <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7107992/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7107992/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?