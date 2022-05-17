B.C. company Trevali reports no survivors in refuge chamber after Burkina Faso mine flood

Send this page to someone via email

Trevali Mining Corp. says none of the eight workers missing since the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded a month ago were able to reach an underground refuge chamber.

The Vancouver-based company says rescue workers have been working 24 hours a day to dewater the mine, and reached the refuge 570 metres below ground but found it intact with no one inside.

“This is devastating news and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to our colleagues’ families and friends during this difficult time,” said Trevali CEO Ricus Grimbeek in a Tuesday news release.

“We will continue our search efforts unabated and reaffirm our commitment to work at full-speed to find our colleagues.”

There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since the mine was flooded after heavy rainfall in the region on April 16.

In its news release, Trevali said it has been in close contact with their families and is working closely with authorities in Burkina Faso and the country’s mining community to investigate the cause of the flooding.

Trevali owns 90 per cent of the Perkoa Mine, 90 per cent of the Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and all of the Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick. It also has a 44 per cent interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia.

According to its website, the bulk of its revenue is generated from zing and lead.

— With files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

