Dust devil caught on video in Sumas Flats area of Abbotsford B.C.

A dust devil was spotted over fields in the Sumas Flats area near Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

It lasted for more than 10 minutes videographer Christian Devries told Global News.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

Dust devils are very similar to tornadoes, however, they are not associated with thunderstorms and therefore are not as strong and destructive.

Dust devils are sometimes called fair-weather tornadoes.

The tornadic motion in a dust devil is created by the wind coming from different directions as it goes higher in the air. With a bit of an updraft, this can cause significant rotation just like a tornado.

Most often dust devils are only strong enough to kick up dust.

But every once in a while a well-defined dust devil can cause minor damage.