Dust devil caught on video in Sumas Flats area of Abbotsford B.C.

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Monday, May 16, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

A dust devil was spotted over fields in the Sumas Flats area near Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

It lasted for more than 10 minutes videographer Christian Devries told Global News.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

Click to play video: 'Dust devil caught on video in Chilliwack' Dust devil caught on video in Chilliwack
Dust devil caught on video in Chilliwack – Jun 27, 2019

Read more: West Kelowna swirling and extreme wind event not a twister: Environment Canada

Dust devils are very similar to tornadoes, however, they are not associated with thunderstorms and therefore are not as strong and destructive.

Dust devils are sometimes called fair-weather tornadoes.

The tornadic motion in a dust devil is created by the wind coming from different directions as it goes higher in the air. With a bit of an updraft, this can cause significant rotation just like a tornado.

Click to play video: 'Dust devil captured on camera near Chase, B.C.' Dust devil captured on camera near Chase, B.C.
Dust devil captured on camera near Chase, B.C – May 2, 2019

Most often dust devils are only strong enough to kick up dust.

But every once in a while a well-defined dust devil can cause minor damage.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
