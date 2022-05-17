Menu

Environment

Okanagan backcountry roads remain closed in wildfire wake

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 2:59 pm
FILE. Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen, in Monte Lake, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. t. View image in full screen
FILE. Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen, in Monte Lake, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. t. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thompson Okanagan backcountry roads that were closed last October in the wake of 15 wildfires are going to remain closed, the province announced Tuesday.

Read more: Killiney Beach under Do Not Consume Advisory months after wildfire

Under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act, the closures aim to protect habitat and reduce the disturbance and displacement of wildlife by stopping all motorized vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, including snowmobiles, from 536,000 hectares of backcountry.

The flame-ravaged areas are in a process of rejuvenation and the province said the concern would relate to the erosion of charred soils and impacts on fish habitat; increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss and loss of vegetation cover; and increased open areas due to the construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fireguards.

Closure boundaries follow landmarks such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters.

Read more: RDCO issues water-fee relief for residents affected by White Rock Lake wildfire

The affected areas are Sparks Lake, Momich Lake, Tremont Creek, Two Mile Road, Bunting Road, Hunakwa/Crazy Creek complex, Thomas Creek, Nk’Mip, July Mountain, White Rock Lake, Garrison Lake, Mckay Creek, Mowhokam Creek and the Lytton complex.

Users may apply to access certain closed roads within these areas on an individual basis.

 

