Okanagan backcountry roads remain closed in wildfire wake

Thompson Okanagan backcountry roads that were closed last October in the wake of 15 wildfires are going to remain closed, the province announced Tuesday.

Under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act, the closures aim to protect habitat and reduce the disturbance and displacement of wildlife by stopping all motorized vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, including snowmobiles, from 536,000 hectares of backcountry.

The flame-ravaged areas are in a process of rejuvenation and the province said the concern would relate to the erosion of charred soils and impacts on fish habitat; increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss and loss of vegetation cover; and increased open areas due to the construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fireguards.

Closure boundaries follow landmarks such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters.

The affected areas are Sparks Lake, Momich Lake, Tremont Creek, Two Mile Road, Bunting Road, Hunakwa/Crazy Creek complex, Thomas Creek, Nk’Mip, July Mountain, White Rock Lake, Garrison Lake, Mckay Creek, Mowhokam Creek and the Lytton complex.

Users may apply to access certain closed roads within these areas on an individual basis.