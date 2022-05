Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

25-year-old Doris Trout was last seen near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street on April 12.

She is 5’1″ with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.