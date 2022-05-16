Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to locate suspect after woman assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 5:54 pm
Police are searching for 35-year-old Jared Comeau.
Police are searching for 35-year-old Jared Comeau. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said, on May 13, a man allegedly assaulted a woman.

Police said the man and woman were known to each other.

Officers said the man was last seen in the Kingston Road and Main Street area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police search for 2 suspects after man stabbed at Toronto’s Main Street Subway Station

Police are now searching for 35-year-old Jared Comeau.

Officers said he is wanted for failing to comply with probation, assault and mischief under $5,000.

Police said Comeau is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and a receding hairline.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagAssault tagSuspect tagTPS tagMain Street tagToronto assault tagWoman Assaulted tagkingston road tagassault investigation toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers