Police seek to locate suspect after woman assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said, on May 13, a man allegedly assaulted a woman.

Police said the man and woman were known to each other.

Officers said the man was last seen in the Kingston Road and Main Street area.

Police are now searching for 35-year-old Jared Comeau.

Officers said he is wanted for failing to comply with probation, assault and mischief under $5,000.

Police said Comeau is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and a receding hairline.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.