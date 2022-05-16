Menu

Sports

Edmonton, Calgary mayors make friendly wager on NHL playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 5:28 pm

The Battle of Alberta is back with a friendly hockey wager between the city councils in Calgary and Edmonton.

The Calgary Flames will play the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL’s Western Conference semifinal in their first post-season matchup since 1991.

Read more: Remember when? Battle of Alberta set for Wednesday after 31-year hiatus

The best-of-seven series begins Wednesday in Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton celebrates after Oilers win Game 7, advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs' Edmonton celebrates after Oilers win Game 7, advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs
Edmonton celebrates after Oilers win Game 7, advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says every council member in the losing city is expected to wear the winning team’s jerseys at the first meeting after the series finishes.

She or Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will then take it a step further by painting their face in the winning team’s colours.

The losing city council will also donate to a children’s cancer charity in the winning city in recognition of Ben Stelter, an Edmonton boy who has brain cancer and has become known as a good-luck charm for the Oilers.

Click to play video: 'Flames alumni Colin Patterson on Calgary’s huge OT win against Dallas' Flames alumni Colin Patterson on Calgary’s huge OT win against Dallas
Flames alumni Colin Patterson on Calgary’s huge OT win against Dallas
© 2022 The Canadian Press
