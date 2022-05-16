Police search for 2 suspects after man stabbed at Toronto’s Main Street Subway Station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 13 at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing at the Main Street Subway Station, in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

Police said a 23-year-old man was walking out of the street-level doors of the Main Street Subway Station when two men chased him back inside.

Officers said the men “proceeded to stab the victim with a knife.”

“The victim ran out of the station, pursued by the men,” the release reads.

Police said them men “continued to stab the victim,” who ran southbound towards Danforth Avenue.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in “critical condition.”

Police are now searching for two suspects.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

The first is described by officers as a man in his 20s, standing six-feet-tall. Police said he has an athletic build, short dreadlocks, thick eyebrows, a full, black beard and tattoos on his left and right forearms.

Officers said he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, a blue surgical mask, purple and black basketball shoes and was carrying a black cargo satchel.

The second suspect is also a man in his early 20s, standing six-feet-tall, police said.

Officers said he has a medium build, hair worn in corn rows and a full, black beard.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police said he was seen wearing a black sweater with a large white logo on the front, dark grey shorts and grey, purple and black basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.