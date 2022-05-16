Menu

Crime

Police warn of scammer impersonating officer ‘across Southern Ontario’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:41 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are warning the public of a scam after “multiple” people reported call where someone pretended to be detectives from the Toronto Police Service.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the scam involved a caller identifying themselves as an officer with the force’s 51 Division. As part of the scam, the caller tells the victim to call 911 and verify his identity, according to police.

However, when they make the 911 call, it is intercepted by “accomplices” who then attempt to obtain personal and financial information, police said.

Read more: ‘Grandparent scam’ resulted in nearly $43K stolen from victims: Toronto police

There have been reports of the trick across Southern Ontario.

“We are unaware of a successful attempt so far,” Toronto police said. “If you have been scammed, please report it.”

Police emphasized the need to check the veracity of contact numbers and ensure that a call has been terminated before dialing again to avoid it being intercepted.

