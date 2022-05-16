Menu

Health

Doctor shortage closes Merritt, B.C. ER until Tuesday morning

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:57 pm
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. Google Maps

For the second time in as many days, a Southern Interior hospital will be without its emergency room services.

Interior Health announced Monday morning that Merritt and area residents would lose access to the emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital  until 8 a.m. Tuesday,  due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

Click to play video: 'Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse' Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse
Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse – Sep 19, 2021

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” reads the announcement.

Those in need of emergency care are being redirected to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and Kelowna General Hospital.

Read more: Hospital emergency department in Merritt temporarily closed until Christmas: Interior Health

Clearwater residents were without an emergency department from Sunday at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, Interior Health said in a public service announcement.

In January, Interior Health announced temporary service adjustments to a half-dozen communities, and among those facing cutbacks was Clearwater, as well as Invermere, Lillooet, New Denver, Ashcroft and Barriere.

At that time, Interior Health said service adjustments were due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges.

The nature of the staffing shortages this week was not disclosed.

