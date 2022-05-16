Doctor shortage closes Merritt, B.C. ER until Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, a Southern Interior hospital will be without its emergency room services.

Interior Health announced Monday morning that Merritt and area residents would lose access to the emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital until 8 a.m. Tuesday, due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

2:14 Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse – Sep 19, 2021

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” reads the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Those in need of emergency care are being redirected to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and Kelowna General Hospital.

Clearwater residents were without an emergency department from Sunday at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, Interior Health said in a public service announcement.

In January, Interior Health announced temporary service adjustments to a half-dozen communities, and among those facing cutbacks was Clearwater, as well as Invermere, Lillooet, New Denver, Ashcroft and Barriere.

At that time, Interior Health said service adjustments were due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges.

The nature of the staffing shortages this week was not disclosed.