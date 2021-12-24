Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospital emergency department in Merritt temporarily closed until Christmas: Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 7:10 pm
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. Google Maps

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital Merritt is closed and won’t reopen until Christmas Day, at 8 a.m., Interior Health announced on Friday afternoon.

The closure, according to the health agency, is due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 2,441 new cases, four deaths amid maxed-out testing system

Area residents or those seeking care while the emergency department in Merritt is closed can call 911 or visit either Kelowna General Hospital or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Trending Stories

If you’re unsure if you need to see emergency care, you’re asked to call HealthLink at 811.

Interior Health says it apologizes for this temporary interruption to normal services.

Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials hold Christmas Eve COVID-19 briefing' B.C. health officials hold Christmas Eve COVID-19 briefing
B.C. health officials hold Christmas Eve COVID-19 briefing
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagHealth tagKamloops tagMerritt tagKelowna General Hospital tagRoyal Inland Hospital tagEmergency Department Closure taghospital emergency department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers