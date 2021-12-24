Hospital emergency department in Merritt temporarily closed until Christmas: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital Merritt is closed and won’t reopen until Christmas Day, at 8 a.m., Interior Health announced on Friday afternoon.

The closure, according to the health agency, is due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

Area residents or those seeking care while the emergency department in Merritt is closed can call 911 or visit either Kelowna General Hospital or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

If you’re unsure if you need to see emergency care, you’re asked to call HealthLink at 811.

Interior Health says it apologizes for this temporary interruption to normal services.

