RCMP cruiser crashes in The Pas while transporting prisoner

An RCMP officer in The Pas, Man., who was transporting a prisoner crashed into a pole in a parking lot early Saturday morning.
Police said the officer was driving a fully-marked police vehicle around 4:30 a.m. when he hit the pole on Fisher Avenue in the northern Manitoba town.
The prisoner, 51, was given first aid on-scene by the officer, before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was also taken to hospital and treated. Both have since been released from hospital.
Trending Stories
RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, and the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba is been informed of the incident.
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments