RCMP cruiser crashes in The Pas while transporting prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An RCMP officer in The Pas, Man., who was transporting a prisoner crashed into a pole in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police said the officer was driving a fully-marked police vehicle around 4:30 a.m. when he hit the pole on Fisher Avenue in the northern Manitoba town.

The prisoner, 51, was given first aid on-scene by the officer, before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also taken to hospital and treated. Both have since been released from hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, and the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba is been informed of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

0:28 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard – Mar 8, 2022