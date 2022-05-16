Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP cruiser crashes in The Pas while transporting prisoner

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:18 pm
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP

An RCMP officer in The Pas, Man., who was transporting a prisoner crashed into a pole in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police said the officer was driving a fully-marked police vehicle around 4:30 a.m. when he hit the pole on Fisher Avenue in the northern Manitoba town.

The prisoner, 51, was given first aid on-scene by the officer, before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Driver killed in early-morning crash in RM of Thompson, RCMP say

The officer was also taken to hospital and treated. Both have since been released from hospital.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, and the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba is been informed of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard' 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on McGillivary Boulevard – Mar 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCrash tagCollision tagRCMP Manitoba tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagIIU tagThe Pas tagThe Pas RCMP tagRCMP cruiser crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers