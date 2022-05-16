Person of interest arrested in Sooke, B.C. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and released a person of interest in a homicide on southern Vancouver Island.

The Mounties found a deceased man at a Throup Road home in Sooke around 1 p.m. on Sunday, suspected criminality was involved, and arrested someone at the scene.

Due to factors related to the case that “can’t be disclosed,” however, RCMP released the person from custody pending further investigation, they said in a Monday news release.

The victim and person of interest are known to each other, Cpl. Alex Bérubé confirmed.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” he said in the release.

Investigators remain in the neighbourhood, and police said they will not release any more information about the case at this time.

