Crime

Person of interest arrested in Sooke, B.C. homicide

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 4:01 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police have arrested and released a person of interest in a homicide on southern Vancouver Island.

The Mounties found a deceased man at a Throup Road home in Sooke around 1 p.m. on Sunday, suspected criminality was involved, and arrested someone at the scene.

Due to factors related to the case that “can’t be disclosed,” however, RCMP released the person from custody pending further investigation, they said in a Monday news release.

The victim and person of interest are known to each other, Cpl. Alex Bérubé confirmed.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” he said in the release.

Investigators remain in the neighbourhood, and police said they will not release any more information about the case at this time.

