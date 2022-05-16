Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious 3-car crash closes section of Vancouver’s Granville Street

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious crash closes section of Granville Street Monday' Serious crash closes section of Granville Street Monday
A three-car crash closed a section of Granville Street in Vancouver Monday morning. This footage from the Global News helicopter shows the three cars and the closed road.

A serious three-car crash closed a section of Granville Street in Vancouver Monday morning.

The crash happened during the morning rush but Vancouver police have not released how the incident happened.

Granville Street is closed between 41st and 49th Avenue and police said it will remain closed for several hours.

Trending Stories

Police have not released any information about injuries in the crash.

Read more: Police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Vancouver’s Crab Park

More details are expected to be released throughout the day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagGranville Street tagVancouver crash tagVancouver Traffic tagGranville crash tagGranville Street crash tagGranville crash Monday tagGranville Street closed tagVancouver crash Monday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers