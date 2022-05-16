Serious 3-car crash closes section of Vancouver’s Granville Street

Send this page to someone via email

A serious three-car crash closed a section of Granville Street in Vancouver Monday morning.

The crash happened during the morning rush but Vancouver police have not released how the incident happened.

Granville Street is closed between 41st and 49th Avenue and police said it will remain closed for several hours.

Police have not released any information about injuries in the crash.

More details are expected to be released throughout the day.