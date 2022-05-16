Clearwater ER closed overnight due to staffing

Staffing shortcomings forced the closure of an Interior Health hospital emergency department overnight.
Clearwater residents were without an emergency department from Sunday at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, Interior Health said in a public service announcement.
The closure at the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital was “due to unforeseen limited staffing availability,” according to the health authority.
Those who were in need of emergency room services were redirected to Royal Inland Hospital.
In January, Interior Health announced temporary service adjustments to a half-dozen communities, and among those facing cutbacks was Clearwater, as well as Invermere, Lillooet, New Denver, Ashcroft and Barriere.
At that time, Interior Health said service adjustments were due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges.
The nature of the staffing shortages this week was not disclosed.
