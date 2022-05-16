Menu

Health

Clearwater ER closed overnight due to staffing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 11:48 am
FILE. Ambulance. View image in full screen
FILE. Ambulance. Global News

Staffing shortcomings forced the closure of an Interior Health hospital emergency department overnight.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines COVID vaccination status for health-care professionals in B.C.' Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines COVID vaccination status for health-care professionals in B.C.
Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines COVID vaccination status for health-care professionals in B.C.

Clearwater residents were without an emergency department from Sunday at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, Interior Health said in a public service announcement.

Read more: Interior Health announces temporary service cutbacks to 6 communities, staffing challenges cited

The closure at the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital was “due to unforeseen limited staffing availability,” according to the health authority.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years could be available by end of summer in B.C.' COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years could be available by end of summer in B.C.
COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years could be available by end of summer in B.C.

Those who were in need of emergency room services were redirected to Royal Inland Hospital.

In January, Interior Health announced temporary service adjustments to a half-dozen communities, and among those facing cutbacks was Clearwater, as well as Invermere, Lillooet, New Denver, Ashcroft and Barriere.

Read more: Hospital emergency department in Merritt temporarily closed until Christmas, Interior Health says

At that time, Interior Health said service adjustments were due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges.

The nature of the staffing shortages this week was not disclosed.

