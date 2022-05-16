Quebec reports 5 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations take small dip

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded five new deaths and a small drop in hospital numbers Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis totaled 1,611, a decrease of 11. This comes after 64 admissions and 75 discharges in the last day.

The number of people being treated for the disease in intensive care units stood at 51, a drop of four.

The daily tally shows 457 new novel coronavirus cases, though this isn’t an accurate representation of the situation since PCR testing is off limits to most of the population.

The province administered 9,529 tests at government-run testing sites on Saturday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Officials say the results of 172 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the latest update, including 139 positive results.

The COVID-19 immunization campaign gave 5,076 doses of the vaccine in a 24-hour period for more than 19.7 million to date.

Meanwhile, 5,331 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons.

Quebec has recorded 1,058,066 official cases and 15,284 deaths over the course of the health crisis.