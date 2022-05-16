Menu

Crime

Trial starts for father, son accused of killing Metis hunters in rural Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton' Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton
Fire departments across southern Alberta are dealing with the tragic news of a fellow firefighter and his uncle being found dead north of Edmonton over the weekend. Taz Dhaliwal has the story – Mar 31, 2020

A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Metis hunters.

Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau are charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: ‘Makes no sense’: Alberta woman can’t fathom why husband, uncle slain on hunting trip

Family and friends of Jake Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal have said the two were out moose hunting when they were found dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020.

They had been shot.

Trending Stories

Read more: Father, son accused of killing Metis hunters in Alberta denied bail

RCMP have said a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between people in different vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial is taking place at Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Rally held for hunting homicide victims in northern Alberta' Rally held for hunting homicide victims in northern Alberta
Rally held for hunting homicide victims in northern Alberta – Jul 15, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
