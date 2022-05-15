Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

NDP double initial ODSP promise, pledge 40 per cent increase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2022 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability' Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability
WATCH: Ten days into the Ontario election campaign and the parties are trying to spotlight their efforts to make your life more affordable. As Alan Carter reports, one party is hoping to swipe seats away from the NDP.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll double their planned increases to the province’s disability support program.

The change follows criticism that the initial 20 per cent increase the party promised would keep those who rely on ODSP for their income below the poverty line.

Now, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the party will increase ODSP by another 20 per cent in the party’s second year in power, if elected.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario NDP pledge to lower auto insurance rates by 40%, if elected in June

Horwath said ODSP payments would be indexed so “no Ontarian will ever live in legislated poverty again.”

The Liberals have said they would increase ODSP by 20 per cent over two years, while the Progressive Conservatives added a five per cent increase to their platform last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Green Party, meanwhile, promised to double ODSP payments.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Brampton tagAndrea Horwath tagontario ndp tagOntario Green party tagOntario Greens tagODSP tagOntario Disability Support Program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers