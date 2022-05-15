Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 15, 2022 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagCanadian Music tagJuno Awards tagJunos tagCeremony tagWinner tagThe Voice tagQuebec Music tagCharlotte Cardin tagLa Voix tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
World

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mayor says suspect in custody, came from outside city
WATCH: Charlotte Cardin leads Juno Awards with six nominations

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot had taken part in the demonstration, which began around 1 p.m. Participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

Trending Stories

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities' Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities
Buffalo supermarket shooting being investigated as hate crime, racially-motivated violent extremism: authorities

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared to 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago and some other U.S. cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year. Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021– its highest toll for any year in a quarter century– eclipsed the totals in the two bigger U.S. cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers