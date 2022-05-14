Illness, staff absences cause surgery delays at Calgary’s Rockyview Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A staff shortage is causing surgical delays for some patients at Calgary’s Rockyview General Hospital.

Alberta Health Services said 24 scheduled elective surgeries between May 16 and May 20 will be postponed.

AHS said staff absences and illnesses are to blame for the delays.

Approximately 325 surgeries are performed at the hospital each week.

In a statement, AHS acknowledged this “will cause some stress and anxiety to our impacted surgical patients.”

“However, we have exhausted all efforts to avoid this temporary service disruption.”

AHS said it’s working hard to rebook impacted surgical patients as quickly as possible.

All urgent and emergency surgeries will continue to be provided.