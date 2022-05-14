Menu

Health

Illness, staff absences cause surgery delays at Calgary’s Rockyview Hospital

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 2:37 pm
Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary. View image in full screen
Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary. Global News

A staff shortage is causing surgical delays for some patients at Calgary’s Rockyview General Hospital.

Alberta Health Services said 24 scheduled elective surgeries between May 16 and May 20 will be postponed.

AHS said staff absences and illnesses are to blame for the delays.

Trending Stories

Approximately 325 surgeries are performed at the hospital each week.

In a statement, AHS acknowledged this “will cause some stress and anxiety to our impacted surgical patients.”

“However, we have exhausted all efforts to avoid this temporary service disruption.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said it’s working hard to rebook impacted surgical patients as quickly as possible.

All urgent and emergency surgeries will continue to be provided.

