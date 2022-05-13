Menu

Crime

One dead after head-on collision between roadster and minivan in Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 10:07 pm
The scene of a fatal collision in Langley Friday evening. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision in Langley Friday evening. Curtis Kreklau

One person is dead after a head-on collision between a vintage hot rod and a minivan in Langley.

Langley RCMP said the crash happened in 20700 block of Grade Crescent just before 4 p.m.

Police said the driver of the 1932 Ford Roadster was ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Langley motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

“The very early investigation suggests the Roadster suddenly swerved and collided with the caravan. It is believed the deceased may have suffered a medical event,” RCMP said in a media release.

The minivan driver was mostly unhurt but in shock, police said.

The RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was deployed to the scene, and drivers were warned of road closures and delays in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

 

