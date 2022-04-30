Langley motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another in serious condition after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Langley on Friday night.

Langley RCMP said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 196 Street and Willowbrook Drive.

The motorcycle’s driver died at the scene while a female passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage that recorded the collision is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

