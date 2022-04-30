Menu

Crime

Langley motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 1:30 pm
A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Langley Friday night left one person dead and another seriously hurt. View image in full screen
A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Langley Friday night left one person dead and another seriously hurt. Curtis Kreklau

One person is dead and another in serious condition after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Langley on Friday night.

Langley RCMP said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 196 Street and Willowbrook Drive.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies in East Vancouver collision

The motorcycle’s driver died at the scene while a female passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage that recorded the collision is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

