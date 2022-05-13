Salmon Arm RCMP seek public’s help in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm are seeking the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, three young women were sexually assaulted by an unknown man on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the alleged incident happened near the corner of 30th Street NE and 9th Avenue NE.

In a press release, RCMP said the suspect was described as being approximately six feet tall with a medium build, not clean-shaven, with a raspy voice, and that he “groped all three women and immediately ran away towards the Trans-Canada Highway. The victims immediately called the police.”

RCMP say officers attended the area, but, despite patrols, did not locate the suspect.

The man was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a dark hoodie and baggy sweatpants plus blue and green sunglasses.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate this offence and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Police say anyone who was in the area around 5 p.m., and has dashcam or video surveillance, or saw someone matching the suspect’s description, is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

