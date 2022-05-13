London police dog critically injured by ‘illicit drug’ during weapons probe: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A London police canine was critically injured Thursday night after coming into contact with an “illicit drug” during a weapons investigation near the downtown core, police officials said.

A police spokesperson would not comment on what the “illicit drug” was, only saying that the dog required emergency medical attention for life-threatening injuries.

Officers had initially responded to the scene near Adelaide Street and Dufferin Avenue around 9:40 p.m. for a report of two men armed with a firearm inside a taxi.

Police say one suspect fled before they arrived, while the other was arrested by police after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Dufferin.

The police dog had been tracking the suspect who fled on foot when he came into contact with the drug, police said. The dog was still receiving medical care as of Friday afternoon.

The suspect who fled was later arrested in the 600 block of York Street, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police say they seized 54 grams of suspected methamphetamine ($5,400), 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl ($920) and three grams of suspected cocaine ($300).

Also seized, police say, were 55 hydromorphone pills ($550), 555 Dilaudid pills ($2,775), 43 oxycodone pills ($301), a knife and pepper spray.

Two people, a 61-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with six counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Police say the 61-year-old faces additional charges, including two additional drug trafficking counts, one count of possession of an identity document, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The 38-year-old also faces a count of possession of an identity document, police said.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Friday.