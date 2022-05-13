Quebec election 2022: Premier François Legault says he won’t participate in English-only debate

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault will not be participating in an English-language debate ahead of the fall election.

A spokesperson for the premier confirmed Friday they had “declined the invitations for two debates, one of which is in English.”

“The premier will already take part in the debates organized by the TVA and Radio-Canada networks,” Ewan Sauves said in an email. “It’s important to understand that each debate requires significant and non-negligible preparation time.”

Montreal’s major English-language broadcast media organizations have come together to invite the leaders of each main political party to a debate before Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 3.

Legault and the leaders of the Quebec Liberal Party, Québec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec have all been invited to take part in a 90-minute live debate on Sept. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The event will be broadcast live or live-streamed on CBC, CTV, Global and CJAD, the organizations that make up the English media debate consortium.

In 2018, Legault participated in a historic English-language debate before the Coalition Avenir Québec was voted into power for the first time.

At the time, Legault wrote on social media that he accepted the invitation “with great pleasure.”

I accept with great pleasure to hold a debate in English and present our ideas to enrich Quebec and Quebecers. Looking forward to it! — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 1, 2018